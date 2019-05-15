Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal to reunite after a long gap?

Lmk May 15 2019, 12.55 pm May 15 2019, 12.55 pm

Earlier this summer, Naga Chaitanya got a much-needed blockbuster in the form of the emotional romance drama Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana. That he shared the screen space with his wife Samantha made the film even more special for the young star. Majili not only received very good reviews but also minted a lot of money at the box office. The film has completed 40 days in theaters and its worldwide share has crossed the 40 crores mark. This is the biggest hit for Chaitanya, and he is most certainly back in the reckoning as a saleable young hero. Chaitanya has already begun shooting for his next film Venky Mama alongside ‘Victory’ Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput. Chaitanya has recently also been enjoying this summer season, vacationing abroad with Samantha.

The latest on Naga Chaitanya’s next film for producer Dil Raju, to be directed by a debutant, is that Kajal Aggarwal may be roped in as the lead heroine. If this news buzz materializes, it will mark a reunion for Chay and Kajal after Dhada (2011), a film which couldn’t do much at the box office. The scripting work of this upcoming project is being firmed up currently.

Kajal will be seen next on the big screens in Sita, set for release on May 24th. The star actress is pinning a lot of hopes on this film, in which she is sharing the screen space with upcoming hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Her performance skills will seemingly be brought to the forefront in Sita.