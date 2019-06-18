Siddarthsrinivas June 18 2019, 9.35 pm June 18 2019, 9.35 pm

For a long time, Naga Chaitanya was written off as a hero who could not deliver even a single hit at the box office. The star scion who was suffering from a string of flops finally rose to the occasion with his amazing blockbuster in Majili, which grossed over 60 crores at the ticket window. And now, the actor has been flooded with a lot of offers from different directors in the industry and has been patiently going through all of them to pick the best. As we hear from the sources in Tollywood, the actor has now greenlit a new project to be helmed by Sekhar Kammula. And going by the buzz surrounding it already, the film could star Sai Pallavi as the heroine.

Kammula, who has just got done with his dance-based film featuring a set of newcomers, has now started work on this film by meeting both the actors with his script. As his combination with Sai Pallavi worked superbly for the hit venture Fidaa, the director feels that she would be the perfect fit for this film as well, which is touted to be a matured romance drama. Sekhar would love to bring these two actors onscreen and is now pushing to finalize them onboard the project as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy shooting for his comic entertainer Venky Mama, in which he shares the screen space with his uncle Venkatesh. The film has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the heroines and is directed by KS Ravindra. The music is composed by Thaman.