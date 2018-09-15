Naga Chaitanya lands his career's best opening with Shailaja Reddy Alludu

The Naga Chaitanya - Anu Emmanuel - Ramya Krishnan starrer Shailaja Reddy Alludu, directed by Maruthi, which released in theaters on September 13 has opened on a strong note despite average reviews. The film has managed to gross a very good 12 CR worldwide on its first day and is the highest opening in Naga Chaitanya's career. This family drama has covered good ground on its opening day as it looks to recover its worldwide theatrical investment of 24 CR.

The detailed Day1 theatrical shares (in crores) of the film in the various release territories of AP and Telangana are as follows,

Nizam - 2.50

Ceeded - 1.04

UA - 0.82

East - 0.72

West - 0.42

Krishna - 0.40

Nellore - 0.23

Guntur - 0.80

Total - 6.93 CR

Shailaja Reddy Alludu held on well on its second day and is expected to do well over the weekend too.

On the whole, these are happy times in the Akkineni household as Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha is getting rave reviews for her U-Turn which also released on September 13. Her other new release Seemaraja opposite Sivakarthikeyan also took a phenomenal opening in TN.