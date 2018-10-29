Naga Chaitanya reveals the crux of Savyasachi and it sounds fabulous!

After the failure of his last venture Shailaja Reddy Alludu at the box office, Naga Chaitanya is looking to pull back the audience with his interesting action thriller Savyasachi which will hit the screens on November 2nd. The film has Madhavan playing the stylish antagonist, but what might interest you more is the plotline which is fresh to the Tollywood scene.

Speaking about it, Naga Chaitanya said that Savyasachi would be the first film in Telugu cinema which is bent on the concept of Vanishing Twin Syndrome. This happens in a case where a twin pregnancy is predicted at first, but at the time of birth, there is only one baby. The actor says, "Whenever my character gets angry or excited, his left-hand goes out of control and into the action of the vanished twin. Using this concept, we've made a really interesting film. When the director narrated it to me, I got really intrigued thanks to this phenomenon and greenlit the film."

Naga Chaitanya added that this particular concept is not entirely fiction, because a lot of people have experienced it themselves.

The same was also explored in the 2018 Tamil film Peechankai, but unfortunately didn't click at the box office.