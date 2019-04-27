Naga Chaitanya to don the khaki for his next?

Siddarthsrinivas April 27 2019, 12.31 pm April 27 2019, 12.31 pm

The blockbuster success of Majili has catapulted Naga Chaitanya into the next level. Suffering from a string of flops, the actor came back to deliver a hugely successful film which worked very well with the family audiences who flocked to theatres in huge numbers. The actor, who has moved onto the shoot of his comic caper with Venkatesh titled Venky Mama, has also finalized his next film with Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame. Though the project was initially supposed to be floated with Bellamkonda Srinivas, things changed as it landed into Chai’s hands ultimately.

According to close sources from Tollywood, we hear that Chaitanya would be playing the role of a cop in this action thriller. “The film’s main plot is centered on a young girl who Chai protects, in a world packed with dons and thugs. Though the story will have an intense feel to it, it will be laden with the generic commercial elements that our audiences love,” says a source. Touted to be titled Maha Samudhram, the film will be produced by Gemini Kiran.

The makers are now trying to bring Samantha on board as the heroine, matching up to Majili’s successful combination. The actress is enjoying a fabulous year so far, with her back to back releases in Super Deluxe and Majili winning her tons of praise as an actress. Samantha has also wrapped up the shoot for her comic entertainer Oh Baby, which will hit the screens by the end of the summer. It would be interesting to see if she would join her husband’s new project in the days to come.