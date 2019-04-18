Lmk April 18 2019, 1.40 pm April 18 2019, 1.40 pm

The recent romance drama Majili has emerged a blockbuster success at the ticket windows; the film has given Tollywood a memorable start to the summer season. The film has already grossed more than 50 crore worldwide and looks good for a lot more in the days to come. It’s a much-needed comeback success for hero Naga Chaitanya after some back to back duds, while Samantha consolidates her standing as the top heroine in Tollywood with this success. The grapevine is now abuzz with news that Naga Chaitanya and blockbuster RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi will soon be working together on a film to be produced by Gemini Kiran.

Ajay has apparently managed to impress both Chaitanya and Samantha with his story narration. Whether the couple will star in this film together isn’t known yet. After the raw, violent and passionate romance drama RX 100, we have to see what genre Ajay takes up in his next film. RX 100 was a massive blockbuster due to the low pre-release investments and the handsome box office returns it generated. The film also had fantastic music. The expectations on this planned Ajay - Chay film is already big and an official confirmation is expected in the coming days.

Naga Chaitanya to team up with the raw RX 100 sensation Ajay Bhupathi?

Chay has already started shooting for his next film titled Venky Mama; Venkatesh is another hero in this one. The second schedule of shooting has been commenced in RFC Hyderabad and both the heroes will be taking part in it. Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna play the female leads in Venky Mama.