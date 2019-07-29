In Com Staff July 29 2019, 4.13 pm July 29 2019, 4.13 pm

Naga Shourya has been struggling for quite some time to get a big hit added to his name. And he got it after the release of the Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh! Baby. The actor got tremendous reviews for his role and it seemed like he is all set to be back with a bang! Recently, it was known that the actor had injured himself while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film. Fans were obviously worried about the actor but he has now gotten back to shooting even before a full recovery! Now, according to a report in a leading media, Naga is shooting another action sequence and that too all by himself!

A report in the media states that the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film and he is performing stunts without any help, whatsoever! This schedule is going on in the Ramoji Rao Film City and currently an action sequence is being canned. Well, now that’s pretty impressive! It seems like the actor wants to give his best and impress his fans! This yet-to-be-titled movie is directed by debutante Ramana Teja and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. He will be seen romancing Mehreen Pirzada of F2 – Fun and Frustration fame, in this project! As already known, this film will see him doing a lot of action sequences and fans are sure excited about it! It is being said that this film has been titled Ashwathama.