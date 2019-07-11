In Com Staff July 11 2019, 3.22 pm July 11 2019, 3.22 pm

Naga Shourya has been struggling to break big as his last few films have been a string of flops. Now, with the release of Oh! Baby, that seems to have changed. It is well-known that Samantha Akkineni’s Oh! Baby is currently the talk of the town. It is not just getting a lot of buzz at the Box Office but everyone seems to have fallen in love with this film. Although Shourya’s role was more of a cameo, it did not go unnoticed by the audience. Of course, a performance like that is bound to increase the chances of offers for any actor. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his film with director Avasarala Srinivas. Now, according to reports, the title of this film has been chosen too!

According to the said reports, the director, who has given us films like Oohalu Gusagusalade and Jyo Achyutananda, has come up with a quirky name for the film. A leading media outlet states that it has been titled Fhalana Abbayi Fhala Abbbayi. This sure seems like a very poetic and unusual name for a film. With a name so quirky, the film will be an out-of-the-box one too, for sure! It is said that Malavika Nair is playing the female lead alongside Naga Shourya. The pair have previously worked together in the film Kalyana Vaibhogame. The duo’s chemistry was liked by everyone and thus expectations are high among fans. Reports state that the film will start a new schedule next month and the makers want a release by the end of this year.

This film is jointly produced by Dasari Padmaja and TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Dasari Productions banners. More details regarding this project are awaited. Meanwhile, Shourya also has a few other films lined up. Let’s see how the rest of the year goes by for the actor…