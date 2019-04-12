Nagarjuna is excited over Amala Akkineni's digital foray with High Priestess!

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.20 pm April 12 2019, 8.20 pm

We had already reported earlier that Amala Akkineni would next be seen in a Telugu web series titled High Priestess. This web series is directed by Pushpa Ignatius and the first look poster was released recently. Fans were obviously very curious to see how Amala would perform in this supernatural web series and the makers finally released the teaser, which has gotten amazing reviews so far. While Amala is quite excited for this new venture it looks like Nagarjuna is as equally or probably even more so than her, as our sources revealed.

Talking about her web series our sources close to Amala said, “Amala is too excited to venture into this new medium but more than her Nagarjuna is also excited to see her in this web series. The actress is looking forward to see how she is going to perform on the small screen. Amala also feels that getting into the digital space will increase her experience of how cinema is changing across the World. This will help her a lot as she is managing the Annapurna Film School.” High Priestess, produced by actor Kreshna under his banner Tribal Horse Entertainment, will stream from April 25 onwards on Zee5. This web series also features Kishore, Sunainaa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vijayalakshmi and Aadhav Kannadasan in important roles.

After a very successful stint in movies, Amala took a break after her marriage to Nagarjuna in 1992. This gorgeous actress was recently seen as an advocate in the Malayalam film C/O Saira Banu in 2017. She also made a brief foray into the small screens with a mega serial. Stay tuned for more updates!