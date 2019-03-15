Nagarjuna's Bangarraju to go on floors in June after elections!

It is well known that Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya are all set to come together for an upcoming movie Bangarraju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya will be seen as Nagarjuna's grandson in the film which will also have Ramya Krishnan. Reports also state that the film is all set to go on floors from June. Now, the latest update is that Kalyana Krishna is giving finishing touches to the sequel’s script.

Reports are also stating that the film will go on floors after the general elections. Nagarjuna will be bankrolling this film under Annapurna Studios banner. Soggade Chinni Nayana, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was released in 2016 and it was quite a hit with the audience. The film’s star cast included Ramya Krishna, Lavanya Tripathi, Nassar, Pithamagan Mahadevan, Sampath Raj and Brahmanandam. The film revolved around the character of Bangarraju who is sent to earth to reconcile his son and daughter-in-law.

Nagarjuna is currently busy with Brahmastra, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar and has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy as the cast. Recently rumours were abuzz that the actor is all set to join politics but he cleared the air saying he had no political ambition. Thus, his fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen. Nagarjuna will also be seen in the sequel of Manmadhudu directed by Rahul Ravindran. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be seen alongside his wife in his next titled Majili.