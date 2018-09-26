Nagarjuna’s candid advice to Devadas director irks makers

Two of Tollywood’s favorite actors, Nagarjuna and Nani, are coming together this weekend for Devadas, a jolly entertainer built on the relationship between a gangster and a doctor. The film’s trailer has received a warm response, with fans of the actors excited for the release, but a casual comment from Nagarjuna at a recent press interaction just might have turned the environment negative.

Nagarjuna openly said, “I saw the film just a few days ago, I did not get a chance to watch it before itself. If I had got to see the film earlier, there would have been more chances of making it better. It is not only a message to Sriram, but it’s also a request to all directors, who need to learn to finish shooting the film well in advance. Definitely, it will help producers plan out their work too.”

The actor is usually very blunt and honest about his films and has even suggested changes to some of his earlier films. In some cases, there have been instances of directors reshooting some portions too. But making such a comment before the release hasn’t gone down too well with the makers, and we will have to wait and see whether it affects the collections of the film or not.