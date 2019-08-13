In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.19 pm August 13 2019, 4.19 pm

On Monday, it was revealed that Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Pandiraj has been titled Namma Veettu Pillai. The first look poster of this film was also revealed and SK was seen sporting the look of an angry young man. This is the third venture of the actor-director duo, following Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. This film will see Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh as part of the cast. As already known, the shoot for this had begun early in May and much has been progressing over these past few months. Till now, the makers have shot in some picturesque locations and now, according to a report in the media, the team has finished shooting the talkie portions of the film and will be heading to locations for song shoots now.

According to the report, the film’s talkie shoots have already been completed and the team has only one song left to shoot. Reportedly, the team is now headed to Theni and Kumily, among other places, to shoot for this song. The report also states that both Sivakarthikeyan and Anu Emmanuel will be a part of this schedule. The report further states that this film will be a family entertainer and SK’s character will be very relatable to everyone. Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen playing his sister in this film. So if there’s just one song left to shoot, it means that the film might see a release soon! This sure is great news for SK fans.