August 13 2019

The love of fans knows no bounds, as many of the stars learn through their own experiences from time to time. Former actor and wife of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar wrote a heartfelt post thanking the fans for the overwhelming outpouring of love for Mahesh Babu on the occasion of his 44th birthday.

Here, check out Namrata's Instagram post:

“So much love.. So much love... it's humbling and extremely overwhelming,.. You fans are the real superstars," wrote Namratha, who handles the social media accounts for her husband: "Thank you all for showering unconditional love on @urstrulymahesh today on his birthday and always.. I'm touched!!! Hope you guys are all having a great time at the movies.”There is also ample reason for the gratitude: other than a fan meeting, the fans even conducted charity events and screenings of Mahesh Babu’s earlier hit movies like Dookudu. The official social media accounts of the actor are flooded with wishes and way too many tributes have been made. Mahesh Babu meanwhile, is busy shooting for his upcoming military drama, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will also see actor-politician Vijayashanthy return to the silver screens after a decade. The shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru is underway and the crew shot some action sequences in Kashmir last month.

There was a fan meet organized at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, where a cake was cut by the organizers on behalf of their star. Namrata shared a couple of pictures that were taken during the event. Namrata Shirodkar, who was the Miss India in 1993, is now a happy homemaker who regularly shares pictures and news of her family for Mahesh Babu’s fans. She is arguably one of the most popular Telugu celebrities on social media and her husband’s fans regularly type in replies and wishes meant for her husband, on her very busy Instagram page.