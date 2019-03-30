Nana Patekar set to make inroads into Tollywood with Allu Arjun’s next?

Siddarthsrinivas March 30 2019, 7.27 pm March 30 2019, 7.27 pm

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India turned out to be a sorry show at the box office for Allu Arjun, who took almost a year to nail down his next project. The actor considered a lot of films including a thriller with Vikram Kumar and the official remake of Tamil blockbuster 96 but finally zeroed in on Trivikram Srinivas’ comic entertainer. And interestingly, the new film might have Nana Patekar playing an important role.

Trivikram has taken his own sweet time to confirm the star cast for this entertainer, handpicking many known faces from in and around the Telugu industry. A source in the know tells us, “The team is now in talks with Nana Patekar for the role, and will be making an official announcement if things sit right.” The veteran actor was recently spotted playing the villain in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala.

Fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly looking forward to the official announcements on the rest of the cast for the film after many names such as Tabu, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde came up. For now, it has been confirmed that Thaman would be the composer for the film, continuing his great rapport with Trivikram after the successful Aravinda Sametha. Touted to be titled ‘Nanna Nenu’, the Allu Arjun starrer is said to be loosely based on the Hollywood comedy ‘Invention of Lying’ which featured Ricky Gervais. Though it will not be a scene-to-scene remake, Trivikram is said to have got inspired by the plot, and has weaved his own screenplay out of it.