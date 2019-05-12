  3. Regional
Nandamuri Balakrishna chooses Chirantan Bhatt as music director for his next film

Regional

Nandamuri Balakrishna chooses Chirantan Bhatt as music director for his next film with KS Ravi Kumar!

Balakrishna had taken a long break for the elections and now it seems like the actor is all set to return with a bang.

back
Chirantan BhattKS Ravi KumarNandamuri BalakrishnaRuler
nextSuperstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a new record with Maharshi, deets inside

within