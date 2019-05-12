Nandamuri Balakrishna chooses Chirantan Bhatt as music director for his next film with KS Ravi Kumar!

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 2.43 pm May 12 2019, 2.43 pm

It is already well-known that Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film has been titled Ruler. The film, which is being directed by KS Ravi Kumar, will be launched in Hyderabad next week and will go on floors sometime in June. According to reports, the film will be wrapped up in only four months and the film will be ready for release this Dussehra. Now, we have some interesting update for you regarding this film! Our sources have revealed to us that Chirantan Bhatt of Kanche fame will be the music director for this film!

According to our sources, “Chirantan Bhatt has impressed Balakrishna a lot and thus he decided to give the music director another chance by roping him this project.” An official announcement on the same can be expected soon. Reports also state that this film will see Jagapathi Babu playing the role of a baddie. It is also being speculated that NBK will be seen as a police officer and more details are awaited soon. Produced by C Kalyan under his CK Entertainments banner, the movie marks the second collaboration of director KS Ravi Kumar and Balakrishna after Jai Simha. The complete details regarding the cast and crew are still awaited.

Balakrishna had taken a long break for the elections and now it seems like the actor is all set to return with a bang. Other than his film with Ravi Kumar, the actor will also star in director Boyapati Srinivas’ upcoming film, which will go on floors later this year. Stay tuned for more updates…