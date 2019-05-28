Nandamuri Kalyan Ram to be seen in Satish Vegesna's next?

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 1.56 pm May 28 2019, 1.56 pm

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was not having a great performance at the box office until his latest drama/thriller 118 turned out to be a decent film and earned moderately at the box office as well, albeit after several flops. In its aftermath, it is being said that the actor has become very cautious about the films he chooses to do. Recent reports stated that the actor is teaming up with Virinchi Varma for his next but no updates could be availed regarding the project. Now, the latest buzz is that Ram has decided to team up with Satish Vegesna for a movie and if all goes well, an official announcement will be made soon.

Several reports stated that Ram met the director for the script and was quite impressed with his role in the movie. The actor who has given a green signal to the project is reportedly yet to sign on the dotted lines. Director Satish is known for his movies which revolve around marriage such as national award-winning movie Satamanam Bhavati, that revolved around the concept of marriage from a parent's point of view. While this fared very well at the Box Office, his second movie Srinivasa Kalyan, could not manage to impress the audience. Reports state that the director is set to make a trilogy on the same theme with this added movie. However, whether or not his film with Ram will be based on marriage hasn't been cleared yet.

Reportedly, this project will commence once Ram wraps up Thuglak. While more details on the project are awaited, what is to be seen is whether the hero can score a hit with this safe commercial film or not. Meanwhile, Ram was last seen in thriller drama 118, directed by KV Guhan with Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in the female leads.