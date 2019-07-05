In Com Staff July 05 2019, 11.46 pm July 05 2019, 11.46 pm

After the success of 118, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has been surer about the success of his films. It is known that he is teaming up with filmmaker Satish Vegesena for a film which will have Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady. Now, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie have revealed the title and also released the title logo. It was revealed that the title of the film is Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The first look of the film is also serene & beautiful and from the looks of it, it may not just be another simple love story.

In the first look, there’s a song that plays in the background and interestingly, the title is based on the same song! The regular shooting will commence from the 24th of this month in Hyderabad and the makers are planning to release the film in December. Aditya Music is making its debut in film production with this film and Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes. The regular shooting will commence from the 24th of this month in Hyderabad and the makers are planning to release the film in December. Aditya Music is making its debut in film production with this film. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes. Raj Thota is handling the cinematography for this film.