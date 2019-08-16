In Com Staff August 16 2019, 5.48 pm August 16 2019, 5.48 pm

After Tabu walked out of the upcoming romantic comedy Virata Parvam, reports had come in that National Award-winning actress Nandita Das has been cast in that role. Nandita Das has begun shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. Virata Parvam, a romantic thriller set in the 90s, is fast gaining traction online after some pictures of Sai Pallavi from the shooting spot went viral earlier this month. The shooting had commenced on 15th June but the project ran into rocks later. Earlier, some media houses had claimed that as the movie had run into some roadblocks, taking quite some time to take off, Tabu would be finding it difficult to mark out more dates to accommodate the movie. Nandita Das was also approached by the filmmakers in the meantime.

Reportedly, Nandita Das began shooting for the movie on Wednesday. However, Nandita is not happy with all the talk about her replacing Tabu. “Too much speculation! I am doing the film for the script, the director's vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter! In Hyderabad, starting to shoot today. Nervous about speaking Telugu! Wish me luck pls,” she tweeted. The movie will see Rana Daggubati star opposite Sai Pallavi. This romantic action flick will be directed by Venu Udugula, who debuted with Neethi Naathi Katha, in 2018. Virata Parvam in Mahabharatha is the segment of the exile where the Pandavas have to stay incognito for a year, at the end of their 14-year-long exile.