June 03 2019, 10.12 am

After the superb success of Jersey, Nani has been trying to make himself busier by becoming a part of more films. Despite being on packed shooting schedules for Gang Leader, his film with Vikram Kumar, Nani has been listening to stories from a lot of directors in the industry. On Saturday, the news about Nani teaming up with director Srikanth Addala had come up on the marquee. However, the actor was quick to clarify on the same by replying to one of his fan pages, calling it 'false news’.

Though Addala has delivered a lot of good films in the past including Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, his Brahmotsavam with Mahesh Babu turned out to be a huge disappointment, resulting in a box office debacle. The director is still trying to come out of the effect that the project had in his career.

False news my boys :) — Nani (@NameisNani) June 2, 2019