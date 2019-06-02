After the superb success of Jersey, Nani has been trying to make himself busier by becoming a part of more films. Despite being on packed shooting schedules for Gang Leader, his film with Vikram Kumar, Nani has been listening to stories from a lot of directors in the industry. On Saturday, the news about Nani teaming up with director Srikanth Addala had come up on the marquee. However, the actor was quick to clarify on the same by replying to one of his fan pages, calling it 'false news’.
Though Addala has delivered a lot of good films in the past including Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, his Brahmotsavam with Mahesh Babu turned out to be a huge disappointment, resulting in a box office debacle. The director is still trying to come out of the effect that the project had in his career.
After completing his Gang Leader which is now being shot in Hyderabad, Nani will move on to his film with Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Touted to be an action thriller, Nani's role in the film will have grey shades as the actor is expected to bring in a solid performance in such a role. Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari have all been signed up to play other pivotal parts in the film. The project was first supposed to have Dulquer in Nani's spot, while Nani was to play Sudheer Babu's role, but the interchange took place after the 'Solo' actor decided to find his way out of the project citing his other commitments such as Vaan, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Oru Yamandan Premakadha and The Zoya Factor. Nani will be looking to finish off Gang Leader as soon as possible, so that he can move onto the shoot for the Mohan Krishna film. Both the films will hit the screens sometime next year.