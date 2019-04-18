Lmk April 18 2019, 4.47 pm April 18 2019, 4.47 pm

‘Natural Star’ Nani is gearing up for the release of his next film Jersey on Friday, April 19. The film has been certified with a U and carries a run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The promos of the film have been really impressive and it looks like we are in for an emotional cricket drama with plenty of family sentiments as well. The songs by Anirudh have also worked well with the Telugu audience. While promoting the film recently, Nani responded to whether Jersey will be similar to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, as both the films have cricket and family sentiments in common. “I have not seen Majili yet; so I cannot comment about that film. Before the release of any film, comparisons are inevitable and I can’t help that. Once again, I can say that all these comparisons will go away once you watch the film entirely”, said Nani without getting perturbed one bit.

Nani is not disturbed by the Majili, Jersey comparisons

Shraddha Srinath is the heroine in Jersey and her role spans from being the hero’s girlfriend to later his unsatisfied wife. ‘Kattappa’ Sathyaraj’s presence is also expected to benefit Jersey as he is a huge name in the Telugu states after Baahubali. Jersey is running high on pre-release expectations outside the Telugu states too; Nani has a strong market in the USA and Jersey can be expected to breach the million dollars gross mark if it generates good initial talk.

After a few recent flops, Nani has expressed confidence that the audience would definitely like Jersey, which is a Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial.