image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Nani-Nagarjuna’s Devadas to be remade in Hindi and Tamil

Regional

Nani-Nagarjuna’s Devadas to be remade in Hindi and Tamil

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 21 2018, 10.55 am
back
EntertainmentNagarjunaNaniregional
nextDhanush’s Vada Chennai won’t have an audio launch event, here’s why!
ALSO READ

Batman’s junk makes its comic book debut

Daredevil Season 3 has a crucified Matt Murdock

Rana daggubati shares his profound love for Tinkle