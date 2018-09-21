Nani-Nagarjuna’s Devadas to be remade in Hindi and Tamil

Multi-starrer films have always been a major source of attraction for the Telugu audiences. Moreover, it becomes a whole lot easier for filmmakers in Tollywood to pen such scripts, as the rapport shared between the stars is much better than what one gets to see in other industries. Given the strong ties, the upcoming comic drama Devadas starring Nagarjuna and Nani will be a fresh outing catering to all types of moviegoers.

Directed by Sriram Aditya, the film focusses on the interesting relationship between a don played by Nagarjuna and his doctor (Nani). Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame and Aakanksha Singh are the female leads for this film.

Despite being a single-language film, producer Ashwini Dutt is adamant on marketing the story in other industries too. He has already signed a deal with popular media house Viacom18 to push the film all over India and will soon be initiating talks in the Hindi and Tamil industries to remake the film with popular actors. If the Telugu version does work, it’ll be an added boon to boost this plan.

Songs and teasers from the film are being unveiled one by one daily, leading to the worldwide release on September 27th.