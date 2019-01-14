Nani scores a resounding six with his Jersey teaser

The teaser of Nani’s upcoming cricket based sports drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was launched on Saturday evening. The teaser introduces us to the protagonist Arjun, who is a 36-year-old middle-aged man striving hard to succeed in cricket. He is discouraged by his close ones that his time is up and that there is no point to still persist in a young sport like cricket. But Arjun insists that no one ever lost while trying and continues to dream big; he does succeed in style eventually.

The teaser has a very soothing score by Anirudh, with melodious villains, guitar strums and an uplifting chorus section. We don’t get to see Shraddha Srinath, the lead heroine, but we do listen to her character’s voice of a girlfriend/partner who is frustrated with her man’s lack of success.

It seems that Nani has given Jersey his all. It takes guts for a young hero to play a middle-aged sportsman who hasn’t seen success yet. The highlight shot of the teaser is when the hero smashes the ball out of the park and we see it symbolically in the way it crashes onto the front windshield glass of a car parked out of the stadium. Jersey is set for release this April, and on the evidence of the teaser, we can expect a realistic, well-shot cricket flick.