image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nani set to play a cop opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Mohan Krishna’s next

Regional

Nani set to play a cop opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Mohan Krishna’s next

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 17 2018, 2.59 pm
back
Dulquer SalmaanMahesh BabuMohan KrishnaMohan Krishna IndragantiNaniSri Venkateswara Creations
nextVijay Deverakonda’s fast-rising popularity is not only fetching him films, but endorsements as well!
ALSO READ

Dulquer Salmaan signs a Telugu film with an ensemble cast!

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to start rolling from THIS date

Taxiwaala success meet : Vijay Devarakonda's fiery speech wins hearts!