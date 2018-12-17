Nani set to play a cop opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Mohan Krishna’s next

As we had reported earlier, Nani and Dulquer Salmaan are sure to now team up for an exciting multi-starrer which will go on floors early next year. The yet-untitled project will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, known for his interesting subjects films such as Ami Thumi and Sammohanam. The latest reports coming in from the camp are that Nani will be playing a cop here, tackling action-packed episodes with his Mollywood co-actor.

Initially, young actor Sharwanand was supposed to do Dulquer’s role, but things changed when the director met up with the latter, convincing him to take up the project as it had great potential for a strong performance. The role, however, is being kept in the drawer for now. Dil Raju will be bankrolling this film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, following Mahesh Babu’s upcoming family entertainer Maharshi and the official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96 which is set to go on floors soon.

Both Nani and Dulquer, who are busy with their current commitments, will be looking to complete their ongoing films before jumping into the sets of this one. Next up, the makers would be looking to finalize the rest of the cast and the technical crew. More updates on the way, for sure!