Siddarthsrinivas April 23 2019, 2.43 pm April 23 2019, 2.43 pm

Nani’s latest release in Jersey is one of his biggest successes ever, winning him praise like never before. The actor has been widely appreciated for his role as the 36-year-old cricketer Arjun in the film, with celebrities such as Rajamouli, NTR, Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati too being floored by his performance. Nani, who is now shooting for his next film Gang Leader which is being directed by Vikram Kumar, has decided to turn into a producer once again. Even though he bankrolled Prashanth Varma’s wildly innovative ‘Awe’ last year, a new script from debutant director Anudeep has impressed him a lot. Touted to be a wacky comedy, the film will feature Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

“Nani wanted to produce a film that was totally opposite to the genre of Awe. When he came across this laugh-a-minute comedy ride, he didn’t want to let go. Priyadarshi and Rahul’s roles in the film will have a lot of eccentricity to it, they are teaming up once again after being seen together in Mithai and the upcoming Brochevarevaru Ra,” says a source from the unit. Swapna Dutt and Ashwini Dutt, the producers of the recent blockbuster Mahanati, will be joining Nani as co-producers for this film.

Nani to don the producer’s hat once again?

Once Nani completes Gang Leader, he will move on to the exciting action thriller Vyuham which is to be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari play important roles in the film, which will go on floors by July or August this year. A busy year indeed, for the Jersey star!