Nani to don the producer’s hat once again?

A new script from debutant director Anudeep has impressed Nani a lot for which he has decided to turn into a producer once again. Touted to be a wacky comedy, the film will feature Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

