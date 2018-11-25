Nani's cricketer avatar gets a prime release date

‘Natural Star’ Nani announced, on Friday, that his next film Jersey will release on April 19, in the summer of 2019. Nani plays a cricketer for the first time in this sports drama directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri of 'Malli Raava' fame. Shraddha Srinath will be debuting in Tollywood with this film which will also be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s 2nd Telugu film as a composer after Agynyaathavaasi. Sithara Entertainments are producing the film on a grand scale.

Nani had a rocking 2017 with three back to back hits - Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori and MCA. 2018 hasn’t been all that good for him with Krishnarjuna Yuddham bombing and his recent Devadas turning out to be just an average grosser. Meanwhile, he also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu on TV, to fairly good reviews.

Jersey promises to be an interesting film as a cricket-based flick is a rarity in Southern cinema. We’ll be having one such film soon in Tamil cinema as well, with Kanaa starring Aishwarya Rajesh and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. If these films succeed, we can expect more filmmakers to venture out and make cricket-based films in a nation where cricket is a religion and popular cricketers are worshipped as demigods.