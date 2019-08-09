In Com Staff August 09 2019, 7.43 pm August 09 2019, 7.43 pm

Natural Star Nani, who is basking in the positive response that his last release Jersey amassed, is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie Gang Leader. Reportedly, the producers of this movie have decided to postpone the release to avoid a Box Office clash with the much-awaited action thriller Saaho, starring Prabhas. The first look of the movie Gang Leader was unveiled on July 15 and the tagline - 'Revengers Assemble' - had become a point of discussion on Twitter, for being an obvious wordplay on the Marvel Endgame's tagline. The first song that was released on July 18, was also received favourably and though it is not one of the hyped-up movies, Gang Leader is already expecting a reasonable Box Office performance.

Earlier, Nani, the director and the producers of the movie had all stated that the movie would be hitting the screens on August 30. However, now the producers have now decided to postpone the movie's release as the action thriller Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is also set to release on August 30. With a budget of Rs. 300 Crores, Saaho is already highly expected - after all, this bilingual is the only movie that Prabhas has taken on since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Now the release date of Gang Leader has been pushed to September 15. However, the movie will still end up in a Box Office competition like the upcoming gangster comedy film starring Varun Tej - Valmiki, will also hit the screens on September 15. Valmiki, a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Jigarthanda, is being remade by director Harish Shankar.