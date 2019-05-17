Nani's Gang Leader to see a worldwide release on August 30!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 8.53 pm May 17 2019, 8.53 pm

Nani’s recent release Jersey was a huge hit at the Box Office. The actor has often proven that he is one of the biggest and most sought after stars in the industry. It was announced a while back that Nani will be trying out a crime comedy for the first time. Fans were indeed very excited to know that he would be playing the role of a thief in his upcoming film Gang Leader. The makers of the film have now announced that it is all set to see a release on August 30!

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce that Gang Leader will see a worldwide release on August 30. This film, which is being directed by Vikram K Kumar, will be wrapped up by June end. Nani will be seen heading a gang of women of varied ages and becoming involved in petty thefts. Newcomer Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Karthikeya of RX100 fame will be seen playing the villain. Apart from them, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija and Sathya are part of the cast.

📢🥁📢🥁 Natural Star @NameisNani's G A N G L E A D E R Worldwide from August 30th, 2019 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 17, 2019

This film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravishankar and Mohan (CVM) under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It will sure be interesting to see Nani play such a role for the first time in his career. Nani also has V, which is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, as his other release this year.