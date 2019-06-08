Lmk June 08 2019, 1.34 pm June 08 2019, 1.34 pm

The Nani - Shraddha Srinath starrer Jersey has completed 50 successful days in theaters. The film released on April 19, along with Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3. While Jersey managed to woo the audiences in the A and B centres, Kanchana 3 took the C centre and other mass belts by storm. It was a memorable weekend for Tollywood with these two diverse films. Gowtham Tinnanuri directed Jersey, a film that scored high in emotions as well as the cricket related scenes. Nani delivered one of his career-best performances as the cricketer who doesn’t make it big until very late in his career. Shraddha also delivered a nuanced performance and further established herself as an actress of note. The young kid playing their son was adorable! The way the cricket scenes were filmed also came in for praise from cricket buffs.

Some opine that since the summer superhit Majili was also centred on cricket and had released just a few weeks prior to Jersey, the success of the film was in a way limited. The final box office numbers of Jersey are still respectable and the film has been declared a hit by the trade. Jersey has grossed about Rs 48 crore worldwide with a share of more than Rs 28 crore. It is a marginally profitable venture for the trade. The gross in the USA was more than 1.31 mil $, thereby giving Nani yet another successful outing in the states.

Jersey is also the first hit in Tollywood for composer Anirudh who was appreciated for his songs and background score. Though his first Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi had great music, the film bombed at the box office after a great opening day.

