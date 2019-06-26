In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.01 am June 26 2019, 12.01 am

Karan Johar is a multi-faceted star who acts, directs and also produces movies. It is well known that Karan has one of his eyes on the movies down South and he also has a very good rapport with the Telugu and Tamil film industries. He has distributed the Hindi dubbed versions of many top South movies and from time to time, also purchases the Hindi rights of blockbuster Telugu and Tamil movies and makes them in Hindi. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released the Hindi versions of the blockbuster movies Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Now, we have reports stating that Johar has acquired the remake rights of yet another blockbuster Telugu movie, Jersey.

Natural star Nani had a blockbuster opening to 2019 with his movie Jersey turning out to become the huge hit that he was waiting for. This emotional sports drama had him playing the role of an ageing cricketer riddled with financial and familial issues. Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner and had Shraddha Srinath as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander had composed the music for this super hit, which had cinematography by Sanu Varghese and editing by Navin Nooli. Following the massive success of Jersey, there have been reports that filmmakers from different languages are interested in acquiring the remake rights for the movie.