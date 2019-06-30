In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.51 pm June 30 2019, 6.51 pm

Well known actor Kumaresan, who is better known as Napoleon, has wowed the film audiences for years now. Recently, the actor made his big Hollywood debut with Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge, directed by Sam Logan Khaleghi. The film, which was a supernatural thriller, went on to become a hit and his acting chops were appreciated too. Now, one English film and hundreds of regional films later, the actor has once again bagged a Hollywood flick. A report in a leading daily suggests that Napoleon will be seen in an American film titled Christmas Coupon, directed by Daniel Knudsen. The report also states that he will be seen as a sports agent in this film.

Talking to the media Napoleon said that he worked in the film because of the executive producer, Tel K Ganesan. The two hail from the same place and have been friends for long. He told the daily, “Ganesh told me that making a film had been a dream of his for many years and wanted me to play a part. As the film required some extensive visual effects, it is ready for release only now. Meanwhile, Ganesh told me he was planning to begin his next production and wanted me to be a part of this one as well. Now, this film is also complete.” Napoleon also went on to tell the daily that his character is that of a sports agent to the leading actor.

Speaking about his pronunciation problems, he told the daily, “They shoot using live sound, so getting the dialect right is a challenge. But just like how I lost my nervousness in front of the camera while acting in Tamil films, I have started improving. Ganesh is now planning his third film, and I hope I’ll be able to perform even better in it.” Well, we hope to see him act in more and more Hollywood films! Stay tuned…