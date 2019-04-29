Nasser updates about the details of the next Nadigar Sangam elections

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 8.56 pm April 29 2019, 8.56 pm

Elections for Tamil Nadu Nadigar Sangam are held once every three years and the last election for this body of artists was held in the year 2015. The term had ended in October 2018 and it is time for the next elections now. To discuss this, the members of the Sangam met yesterday in T Nagar, Chennai and the current President Nasser had given out details about the elections. According to him, the polls will be conducted soon. He told the media present that as a first step, a retired judge will be appointed as the electoral officer.

He further added, “We are first going to appoint a retired judge to monitor the elections. As per his advice, the election date would be announced. He will officially announce the date, time and place of the election. In today’s meeting we had discussed these issues”. When Nasser was asked if Vishal would contest in this election, the Kurudhi Punal actor said that it is too early to talk about it. Incidentally Vishal and Karthi were not present in this meeting.

When Nasser was asked about the performance of the current team, he stated, “Whatever promises we had made, we have fulfilled them. The main objective was to construct a building which we had started right from day 1”. Ponvannan Vice President of the Sangam stated that since there were many legalities involved in procurement of land, it took a while for them to start the work. He explained, “We had to reclaim the land, make new contracts, arrange for the necessary funds, get approval from government bodies, and then commence the construction. We also faced legal hurdles. These factors delayed the process by six months.”