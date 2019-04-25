  3. Regional
National Award winner Sanchari Vijay to lose weight and tone up for his Puksatte Lifu!

Regional

National Award winner Sanchari Vijay to lose weight and tone up for his Puksatte Lifu!

Sanchari Vijay was seen in a pivotal role in director Ram Gopal Varma's multi-starrer movie Killing Veerappan!

back
Killing VeerappanPuksatte LifuRam Gopal VarmaSanchari VijayTrending In South
nextExclusive: Prabhu Deva’s Devi 2 to clash with Suriya’s NGK

within