National Award winner Sanchari Vijay to lose weight and tone up for his Puksatte Lifu!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.40 pm April 25 2019, 9.40 pm

Actor and writer Sanchari Vijay, who debuted in movies with the 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna and had his first taste of fame when his movie Harivu won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada, in 2014! Hailing from the theatre group Sanchari, Vijay is known to be a powerful performer and his portrayal of a transgender in the 2015 movie Naanu Avanalla... Avalu won him National Award for Best Actor and also a number of other awards. He was subsequently cast in a pivotal role in controversial director Ram Gopal Varma's multi-starrer movie Killing Veerappan! His acting prowess is well noted in Sandalwood and he has been sought-after by many top directors to be a part of their movies. Now, we have an update on Vijay's new getup from his upcoming movie.

Many people from the Sanchari theatre group are coming together for the upcoming movie Puksatte Lifu, which will have Sanchari Vijay in the lead. Talking about this movie, its director - debutante Aravind Kuplikar says, "Vijay will be seen in a completely new avatar in this movie. He will play a Muslim youngster from an economically weak household. For his role, Vijay has lost a lot of weight and will be seen in a lean, new look!" Reports state that the story for Puksatte Lifu was suggested by Vijay, based on which Aravind developed the screenplay. The movie has completed its shooting formalities and is currently in the post-production stage.

Director Aravind Kuplikar has earlier worked as a co-director with veteran Prakashraj in Idolle Ramayana. Going with the tagline - "Pursotte Illa", Puksatte Lifu also stars Achyut Kumar, Matangi Prasan and Rangayana Raghu in vital roles. Adwait Gurumurthy is handling the cinematography for this movie. Meanwhile, Sanchari Vijay who is basking in the success of Nathicharami is also working on Aduva Gombe with director SK Bhagavan and his movie Aatakuntu Lekakilla is in the post-production stage. Watch this space for more updates.