National award-winning actor boards SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR!

Actor-director Samuthirakani, known for his society-centric films in Tamil, has landed himself an important role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming big-budget action drama RRR. The actor will be essaying the role of Ram Charan’s uncle in the film and will be seen sharing a cordial relationship with the actor on screen. Rajamouli, who was on the lookout for a face who would rightly fit into the character, zeroed in on Samuthirakani considering the recall value that he can bring to the Tamil audiences as well.

The actor will start shooting for his portions from the next schedule, which will start off in January. The team of RRR had completed the first leg of the shoot on December 6th, with an action-packed schedule which was wrapped up at a specially-erected set of an aluminium factory. Now, they will be canning another important scene at a forest set in Hyderabad. To be made on a budget of 300 crores, RRR will be one of the most expensive films from the Telugu industry.

The film, which features two of the biggest stars in NTR and Ram Charan, will have names from all across the globe for its technical wizardry. To be released as a trilingual in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, RRR will have dubbed versions in other mainstream Indian languages as well.