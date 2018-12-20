image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

National award-winning actor boards SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR!

Regional

National award-winning actor boards SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 20 2018, 4.17 pm
back
NTRRam CharanRRR‪SamuthirakaniSS Rajamouli
nextJayam Ravi opens up on how Adangamaru will be different from his other cop films
ALSO READ

NTR biopic: Vidya Balan's first look is a complete treat to the eyes!

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut claims to have directed major portion of the film

Ram Charan to take a break from RRR to put on his dancing shoes!