In Com Staff August 10 2019, 5.59 pm August 10 2019, 5.59 pm

The recently announced 66th National Film Awards had the name of Malayalam actor Joju George for Special Mention award for his role in the film Joseph. Looks like there are happier times for this talented actor! The Tamil project directed by Karthik Subbaraj where Dhanush will be playing the lead has roped in Joju for a crucial role in the film. This flick which was announced a couple of years ago was in the cold storage for a while when Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios came in to take reins of the situation. Now it looks like the project is on a fast forward mode with the team announcing Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the lady lead in the film.

Joju George was recently seen in the well-acclaimed medical thriller Virus and he is awaiting the release of Porinju Mariam Jose directed by Joshy, which stars him in the lead alongside Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose. In the film, he is playing the character ‘Kattalan Porinju’. He will be seen next in Thomas Benjamin’s big-budget film Oru Rathri Oru Pakal. His other film Chola, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan with Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, has been selected to the Venice International Film Festival, which is all set to begin later this month.

The Subbaraj-Dhanush film is yet to be titled and will be majorly shot in the United Kingdom. It is a gangster thriller. The shooting will kick start later this month. Santhosh Narayanan will score for the film while Vivek Harshan will be editing it. Shreyas Krishna will be the man behind the camera for this project which is written by Karthik Subbaraj. This film will mark the debut of Joju George in Tamil. With two actors from Malayalam, we wonder if the project would have Malayalee characters in the film. With Karthik Subbaraj proving himself to be an intelligent filmmaker, and with Dhanush on board, the expectations are riding high.