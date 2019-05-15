National Award winning dance master Dinesh's next acting venture titled Naayae Peiyae!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.57 pm May 15 2019, 11.57 pm

Dance choreographer Dinesh Master is well known for his stylish moves and many of the songs he has worked on have been well received by the audiences. His exceptional talent was recognised on a huge scale when he was awarded the National Award for Best Choreographer, for his work in the Dhanush starrer Aadukalam, in 2011. It is well known that Dinesh Master makes some random appearances in the songs he choreographs. The dancer in him gave way for the actor when he made his acting debut last year (2018), with the uniquely titled movie Oru Kuppai Kathai. Now, we have an update on Dinesh Master's next acting venture.

It has been revealed to us by an industry analyst that he would soon begin work on his next movie as the lead. Talking about this, our source said, "Dinesh Master is all set to begin work on his next acting venture. This movie, titled as Naayae Peiyae, will go on floors from May 17th, with a grand Pooja!" An official announcement regarding this project is expected to happen soon. The complete details of the entire cast and crew are also expected to be revealed along with the project's announcement. It would definitely be interesting to know who is going to pair up with Dinesh, in this upcoming project.

Oru Kuppai Kathai was the story of a garbage collector who gets married to a girl who thinks he works in a high profile job and what happens when she comes to know the truth. The movie received a mixed response but Dinesh's acting came in for praise overall. His choreography in recent times includes songs in Vada Chennai and Seema Raja in Tamil and Krishnarjuna Yuddham in Telugu. Watch this space for more updates.