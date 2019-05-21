National award winning production designer Lalgudi N Ilayaraaja goes to bollywood!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 6.22 pm May 21 2019, 6.22 pm

In the business of Cinema, the actors, directors, music directors, cinematographers, and editors often get into the limelight. Of the many unsung heroes who go unrecognised, those in the art department are the foremost. However, one man who is changing this and ensuring that his work gets due recognition is Production Designer Lalgudi N Ilayaraaja. This talented artist's work in Vishwaroopam brought him out to the limelight and the National Award that he received for this movie, was well deserved. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam was highly decorated and also released in multiple languages, including Hindi. However, now we have news that Ilayaraaja is working in his first direct Hindi movie.

Talking about his maiden, Bollywood venture, Lalgudi N Ilayaraaja says, "I am handling the Production Design for famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi, who has directed movies like Pukaar and Khakee! This movie has veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin Qureshi, in the lead. This project has been titled Bad Boy!" Reports state that the movie's unit is now shooting for the project at a location near Bangalore. Touted to be a rom-com, Bad Boy is said to be a light-hearted venture, which went on floors on May 18! Director Rajkumar Santoshi is returning to movies after a 6-year hiatus post his last film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

Apart from these projects, Lalgudi N Ilayaraaja also has his hands full with movies in other languages. He has Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movie with director Virumandi, which is being produced by KJR Studios and has Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. Ilayaraaja has also signed up to work for a new movie in Sandalwood (Kannada Cinema), with Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. It looks like this most sought after Production Designer is getting to the peak of his career! We wish him all the very best for his upcoming projects!