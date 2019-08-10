Regional National Film Awards 2019: Keerthi Suresh named Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati! Keerthi Suresh will next be seen in the Malayalam historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

In Com Staff August 10 2019, 5.24 pm August 10 2019, 5.24 pm

Recently it came to light that a number of South Indian movies were making ripples at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the most heartening of which was the rave reviews that director Kumararajan Thiyagaraja's Super Deluxe had been amassing. Now, with the announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards, the more good news is coming in! Keerthi Suresh has bagged the award for the Best Actress at the National Awards, for her performance in the Telugu movie Mahanati.

Keerthi Suresh, who has been one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the South for three to four years now, is the daughter of producer Suresh Kumar and yesteryear actress Menaka. She began acting in her father's movies as a child actor and debuted as the female lead in the 2013 Malayalam horror flick Geethanjali. She has around 18 movies to her name and will next be seen in the Malayalam historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. She also has an extended cameo in Nagarjuna Akkineni's recently released Manmadhudu 2.

Mahanati, which was based on the life of yesteryear superstar Savithri, turned out to be a whopping Box Office success with sky-high praises from even the toughest of reviewers. The three-hour-long movie details Savithri's achievements and goes through her career as well as the turbulent marriage she had with co-star Gemini Ganeshan. It was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini, Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under their home banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. Incidentally, Nag Ashwin is married to Priyanka Dutt. Mahanati also had a star-studded cast list, which included names like Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Bhanupriya and Prakash Raj. Mahanati had competed in the categories of the Best Movie, Best Actress and Best Supporting Role. Samantha Akkineni was nominated for the award of the Best Supporting Role, for the stuttering reporter Madhuravani in Mahanati. However, Surekha Sikri won in that category for her performance in Badhaai Ho. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was named the Best Film. Our hearty congratulations to Keerthy Suresh for this award and wishes for many more to come!