Natpe Thunai is now part of the Top 5 TN grossers of the year

Lmk April 16 2019, 2.40 pm April 16 2019, 2.40 pm

At the end of its 2nd weekend, the youthful sports entertainer Natpe Thunai has made it to the list of the Top 5 grossers in TN among all the films released this year. After 11 days in running, the film has grossed Rs 18.1 crore in the state, with the Chennai city gross being Rs 2.33 crore. The new releases such as Watchman and Gangs of Madras were no match to Natpe Thunai, while last week’s Uriyadi also did fairly well in its 2nd weekend. In the multiplexes, Uriyadi 2, in fact, performed better in its 2nd weekend compared to its opening weekend.

TN distributor Screen Scene has had a fruitful outing releasing Natpe Thunai in the state, and it can be called a Hit now. But the film will lose a lot of its shows and screens this weekend due to the massive release planned for Kanchana 3. It has to do most of its final numbers by April 18th.

The Top 5 grossers in TN this year are as follows,

Viswasam

Petta

Thadam

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Natpe Thunai

Whether Natpe Thunai is able to cross the Rs 20 crore gross mark in the state by the end of its run remains to be seen. Kanchana 3 meanwhile will be looking at a big opening and is expected to break into the above top five grossers list by the end of its opening 3 days itself. But the film’s pre-release buzz and promotional content aren’t all that promising though.

Hip-hop Tamizha and team are on cloud nine with the fantastic response for the film directed by debutant Parthipan Desingu. The project marks Aadhi's second consecutive blockbuster as a lead hero after Meesaya Murukku and he is currently waiting for the release of Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara's Mr Local on May 1st since he has scored the music for the movie.