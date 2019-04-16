image
  3. Regional
Natpe Thunai is now part of the Top 5 TN grossers of the year

Regional

Natpe Thunai is now part of the Top 5 TN grossers of the year

Natpe Thunau is minting huge at the box office.

back
Chennai Box OfficeDhilluku Dhuddu 2kollywoodNatpe ThunaiPettatamil box officeTamil CinemaTamil cinema industryTamil Nadu Box OfficeThadamViswasam
nextTelugu remake of 96 to kick start at this overseas locale!

within