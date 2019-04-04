Natpe Thunai Movie Review: Fails to impress due to its dramatic treatment and artificial dialogues

In Com Staff April 04 2019, 6.15 pm April 04 2019, 6.15 pm

Produced by Sundar C's Avni Movies and directed by D Parthiban Desingu, Natpe Thunai stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Anagha and Karu Pazhaniappan in lead roles. A number of contemporary Youtube stars have also been included as part of the cast. A famous hockey ground in Karaikal, which has an emotional connect with the people of the area is being coveted by a rich company. The company, in cahoots with a corrupt local minister, plan to encroach the property but meet with resistance from the ground's chief coach, players and local residents. They need to compete and win in a national level hockey tournament to save their ground. Watch how things unravel, in Natpe Thunai...

Adhi, having made his debut in the 2017 movie Meesaya Murukku, has a mass introduction in Natpe Thunai. Though his entry and a couple of establishing shots are mildly enjoyable, one feels that there is too much hype for the actor in just his second movie! Even some stars who have worked in a considerably more number of movies would be able to carry off all this and little does Adhi too. Anagha looks pretty and adds a little pleasantness to the movie but doesn't have anything more. Harish Uthaman has gotten a meaty role and performs very well but the character etching could have been stronger. Veterans like Pandiarajan and Kowsalya have been wasted and do not have much to do. Sha Ra and Erumasani Vijay's comedy dialogues and counters work in places but remain largely flat and unimpressive throughout! The director should be credited for incorporating Sports, Politics and Romance into the storyline but the execution leaves not even one of these subjects being properly delved into.

The buildup is rather slow in the first half but the pre-interval sequence is interesting. The one character that would probably remain in our minds, after watching the movie, would be that of Karu Pazhaniappan! His role as Minister Arichandran has been well written and his performance is also very good! Overall, the dialogues have to be commended as they are humorous as well as strongly targetting social issues. The songs have already been received well by the audiences but when seen along with the movie, they seem to have been forcefit in a number of situations and there also seem to be too many songs in the first half. Adhi shines in his portions as a peppy, young man but fails to impress in the Hockey match sequences. The presence of characters like Bijli Ramesh and popular Youtube comedy artistes was expected to be a value addition to the movie but unfortunately isn't so. Director Parthiban Desingu and creative director Adhi seem to have missed out on conveying the plot while trying to touch upon too many social issues.

Aravinnd Singh's cinematography and Fenny Oliver's editing are good and have been done well! Many sequences seem contrived and their staging & the actors' performances in it makes them appear artificial. Despite being touted as a sports movie, not much depth has been given to the sports sequences and they have been rather poorly conceived. The romantic interludes are also very few and fail to impress. Youngsters might enjoy this movie, when watching with their friends!