Natpe Thunai nears the Hit verdict at the Tamil Nadu box office

The Hiphop Tamizha, Adhi and Anagha starrer Natpe Thunai enters the second week of its run in a strong position. The film still holds on to a very good screen count across the state with main screens giving it prominence. The film has grossed around 15 crore in the state after its first week, with the Chennai city gross being 1.68 crore. There was a drop in the city during the weekdays, and the film is expected to pick up again in the second weekend. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Natpe Thunai are worth about 10 crore and the film needs to maintain the pace in its second weekend to get to the break even mark and bag the coveted hit verdict. Screen Scene has released the film across the state and they will eventually be expecting a gross in excess of 20 crore in the state.

Natpe Thunai is a hockey based, youthful entertainer directed by Parthiban Desingu. Hiphop Tamizha has also served as the film’s creative director. A bunch of his friends from the YouTube space have also acted in the film, and they have also scored big. Just like his first film Meesaya Murukku which was thematically similar, Natpe Thunai also sees Adhi confidently march ahead along with his friends.

If things continue to go well for the film, Natpe Thunai will emerge as the sixth commercial hit of the year for Kollywood after Viswasam, Petta, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, LKG and Thadam. We’ll keep you posted as and when it happens.