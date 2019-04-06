Natpe Thunai opens well; Hiphop Adhi consolidates his 'Rising Star' status

Lmk April 06 2019, 3.39 pm April 06 2019, 3.39 pm

After bagging his maiden success as a hero with his debut film, Meesaya Murukku in 2017, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has notched a fine opening for his sophomore hero outing Natpe Thunai. This entertainer, in which hockey and sports politics hold key parts, has opened well in TN. The opening day gross in the state is said to be Rs 3 crore with Chennai city contributing 34 lakhs to the total. Natpe Thunai is by far the most preferred at the box office among the new releases; Kuppathu Raja and Uriyadi 2 being the other two noteworthy ones.

Screen Scene has released Natpe Thunai in the state and they would be looking at a packed weekend for the film due to strong patronage from the young audiences. Adhi is seen as a youth icon by school, college teens and he has packed the film with comedy and romance scenes which should please them. Friendship is a recurring element in both his films as a hero, so far. Adhi also plans to tour theaters across the state to gauge the response of the audience to his film.

If all things go well for the film in the coming days, Natpe Thunai is likely to emerge as the 6th hit for Kollywood this year after Viswasam, Petta, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, LKG and Thadam. The year’s 2nd quarter and peak summer season have opened on a good note thanks to Adhi and team. We’ll keep you posted on how the film does this coming weekend.