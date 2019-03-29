Naveen Chandra gushes about locking horns with Dhanush

Lmk March 29 2019, 9.00 pm March 29 2019, 9.00 pm

A couple of days back, it was announced officially that Naveen Chandra would be playing the lead antagonist role in Dhanush’s ongoing film with director Durai Senthilkumar and Viswasam’s producers Sathya Jyoti Films. He is said to play a role with many look changes and transformations.

In a recent interview to a national news daily, Naveen shared his experience working with Dhanush, who has dual roles in this film.“Dhanush is a terrific actor and I am very much his fan. I love his films like Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and 3. meeting him on the set was a fanboy moment for me. He is effortless in front of the camera; very calm and composed. I am excited to be working with him and am looking forward to the upcoming schedules.”

Naveen recently made a mark in the NTR starrer Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava playing a role with negative shades, and adds that the team of the Dhanush - Durai film was quite impressed with his performance in that film. He had done the Tamil film Sarabham (2014) prior to this new assignment.

This yet untitled film is being shot briskly in and around Kutralam and has Sneha as one of Dhanush’s pairs. One more young heroine would also be roped in to pair with the younger Dhanush, as he plays father and son in the film. Dhanush and Sathya Jyoti are back together after the forgettable Thodari while the star actor and director Durai are back together after the hit Kodi.