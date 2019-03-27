Naveen Chandra roped in to play the antagonist role in Dhanush and Durai Senthilkumar's untitled film

It was reported earlier that director RS Durai Senthilkumar will be directing National Award winning actor Dhanush for the second time in his career after Kodi. In addition to that, it was said that like in Kodi, Dhanush will play dual roles in the upcoming film as well. The shooting for the film started earlier this month and knowing the amazing rapport that the actor-director duo shares, this film will surely be something to look forward too. Now, the latest update that has come in is that Naveen Chandra has been roped in to play the antagonist role in this untitled film.

When we got in touch with the director, he also confirmed the news and said, “Yes, Naveen has been roped in to play the baddie role against Dhanush.” It seems that the makers were happy with Naveen’s performances in NTR-starrer Aravinda Sametha and in the Nani-starrer Nenu Local. The actor also speaks Tamil fluently. Naveen will reportedly be undergoing a makeover to fit the role perfectly. Our sources had earlier informed us that Dhanush is playing dual roles, with one being a father character and another being his son. Sneha will be the love interest of father Dhanush, while a leading heroine is said to be in talks to pair the younger one.

The musical score is taken care by Vivek - Mervin with cinematography handled by Velraj. Vetri Maaran, who happens to be the master of Durai Senthilkumar, has penned the dialogues for this action entertainer. Stay tuned for more updates.