image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Naveen Chandra roped in to play the antagonist role in Dhanush and Durai Senthilkumar's untitled film

Regional

Naveen Chandra roped in to play the antagonist role in Dhanush and Durai Senthilkumar's untitled film

Dhanush will play dual role in the film, with one being a father character and another being his son

back
DhanushDurai SenthilkumarNaveen ChandraTrending In South
nextNerkonda Paarvai: Thala Ajith to carry two different looks in Pink's Tamil remake?

within