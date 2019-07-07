In Com Staff July 07 2019, 4.29 pm July 07 2019, 4.29 pm

A couple of weeks ago, Naveen Polishetty starrer Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which is a detective comedy thriller, released and it went on to create huge waves at the box office. The film was heavily appreciated by fans and all the critics. Not to miss how everyone was blown away by Naveen’s acting. Interestingly, Naveen used to act in small films made by the comedy group, AIB. The film and his acting were applauded by many actors too, and everyone seemed to welcome Naveen as a budding hit. To celebrate the grand success of the film, an event was held on Saturday night. At the same, the producer of the film, Rahul Yadav Nakka, revealed that plans are on for this to be made into a franchise!

Speaking at the event, the producer stated that ASSA will be made a franchise and many sequels can be expected. However, he did not divulge into further details. The news came as a happy surprise for fans who have huge expectations from Naveen. The film, directed by Swaroop, is a textbook crime drama. We see a perfect crime happening and how Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya unravels the mystery. The film also stars newbie Shruti Sharma as the leading lady. Naveen is the agent who owns an agency, named FBI (Fatima Bureau of Investigation), and he has the instincts of Sherlock Holmes. The film was much appreciated because it has been decades since the Telugu audience got to see a goofy crime thriller.