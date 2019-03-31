image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
Nayanthara and Mammootty's acclaimed Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam to get a Bollywood remake!

There are reports that Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has acquired the Hindi remake rights of this movie.

