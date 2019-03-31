Nayanthara and Mammootty's acclaimed Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam to get a Bollywood remake!

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 10.28 am March 31 2019, 10.28 am

For quite some time now, Nayanthara has been on a roll and churning out hit after hit with her Imaikkaa Nodigal and Viswasam going on to become blockbusters! She has a number of movies in hand and is currently working in Thalapathy 63 and Love Action Drama, parallelly! Her first ever dual role movie - Airaa released just a couple of days back and her performances have been getting rave reviews! She also has two movies ready for release - Mr. Local and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. Now, we have an interesting piece of news on one of her yesteryear movies - Puthiya Niyamam!

The 2016 Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam starred Nayanthara and Mammootty in the lead roles. There are reports that Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has acquired the Hindi remake rights of this movie. An industry analyst states, "Neeraj Pandey watched Puthiya Niyamam recently and was blown away by it. He immediately wanted to make the movie in Hindi and acquired the remake rights!" There are reports that he is currently in talks with a top heroine to play the female lead, in this crime drama. Puthiya Niyamam, directed by AK Sajan and produced by Abaam Movies & VG Films International, was well received and even got Nayanthara a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Nayanthara's Mr. Local has Sivakarthikeyan as the male lead and is expected to release this May. Director Neeraj Pandey made his debut with the highly acclaimed A Wednesday and his last release was the 2018 movie Aiyaary! He has also produced a number of very critically successful movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Naam Shabana and Missing! We are sure that if he decides to direct and produce the Hindi remake of Puthiya Niyamam, he would definitely do proper justice to the movie!