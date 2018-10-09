Nayanthara breaks new grounds with her next, Airaa!

Superstar Nayanthara is one actor who continuously strives to break barriers in the industry when it comes to women-centric films. After tasting success with Maya, Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, the actor is all set to do it once again with her next film, Airaa. But this film has a first.

Nayanthara has donned dual roles for the first time in her career in this interesting thriller directed by Sarjun KM, known for his path-breaking short films in Lakshmi and Maa. The shoot for the same is in its final stages, with the team planning to wrap it up by the end of the month. A Christmas release is what they're looking at to bring the product to theatres.

This is Nayanthara's second association with KJR Studios, the makers of her blockbuster Aramm. However, they have also bagged the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for Thala Ajith's Viswasam, in which Nayanthara plays the female lead.

Nayanthara continues to rule the space of women-centric films, being the clear leader of the pack amongst all the other actresses trying to strike gold. If the forthcoming films succeed as well, there's no stopping her from strengthening her stronghold in the southern industry!