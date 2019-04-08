Nayanthara confirmed for Rajinikanth’s next with director AR Murugadoss

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 6.09 pm April 08 2019, 6.09 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 167th film is all set to begin on the 10th of April in Mumbai. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this film of Rajini, like all his earlier ventures, is at the centre of attention. There have been widespread speculations about the cast list of this film. SJ Suryah, who had previously worked with director AR Murugadoss in his bilingual Spyder with Mahesh Babu, was touted to play the antagonist to Rajinikanth in this film.

There were also talks that Nivetha Thomas who played Kamal Haasan’s daughter in Jeethu Joseph’s Papanasam was also stated to play the superstar’s daughter in this flick. Brushing aside all these as mere rumours, Rajini’s official PRO had announced that these conjectures are not authentic. He has also requested media friends not to spread such rumours until an official confirmation is received on the cast list. Riaz Ahmed, the official PRO of the superstar announced that as of now, only Nayanthara has been roped in as the heroine.

Rajini 167 or Thalaivar 167 has the established cameraman Santhosh Sivan as cinematographer and Anirudh as the music composer. Recently the unit conducted a photo shoot of the hero which was leaked unofficially. Rajinikanth is said to be playing dual roles, one that of a cop and the other a social activist in this film which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth had earlier donned the cop roles in films like Moondru Mugam, Kodi Parakkudhu and Pandian. This is the first time he is working under the direction of AR Murugadoss.