Nayanthara is the only South Indian heroine in Forbes' list

That Nayanthara is the numero uno heroine in Tamil cinema has been established without any doubt over the past 5 years or so. Ever since Raja Rani happened in her second innings in South Indian cinema, she has been on a roll with back to back hits both as a commercial heroine opposite big stars and also as a solo heroine in content-oriented films. Nayan currently has films with the industry’s biggest megastars Vijay and Ajith and is also doing a film with rising superstar Sivakarthikeyan.
The latest news to thrill Nayan fans is her inclusion in this year’s Forbes India Celebrity 100 list that ranks the highest earning Indian celebrities. With an earning of Rs 15.17 crore this year, Nayanthara is the only woman from the South Indian film industry to make it to the list. There are other Indian heroines from Bollywood and popular Indian sportswomen giving Nayan company in this elite list. This is definitely something to be proud of and just shows her level and stature in her line of work.
Nayanthara received a lot of love from her fans and celebrity friends on social media after this news broke out on Wednesday.