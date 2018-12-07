Nayanthara is the only South Indian heroine in Forbes' list

That Nayanthara is the numero uno heroine in Tamil cinema has been established without any doubt over the past 5 years or so. Ever since Raja Rani happened in her second innings in South Indian cinema, she has been on a roll with back to back hits both as a commercial heroine opposite big stars and also as a solo heroine in content-oriented films. Nayan currently has films with the industry’s biggest megastars Vijay and Ajith and is also doing a film with rising superstar Sivakarthikeyan.

The latest news to thrill Nayan fans is her inclusion in this year’s Forbes India Celebrity 100 list that ranks the highest earning Indian celebrities. With an earning of Rs 15.17 crore this year, Nayanthara is the only woman from the South Indian film industry to make it to the list. There are other Indian heroines from Bollywood and popular Indian sportswomen giving Nayan company in this elite list. This is definitely something to be proud of and just shows her level and stature in her line of work.

It’s definitely calls for a tweet to show how proud v r about u Nayan ma for entering into the list of top #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 as the only South Indian actress... cheers to many more accolades which is on d way ❤️❤️ plus a happy picture of us 😊 pic.twitter.com/dlAInDZQvV — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) December 5, 2018

Only South Indian actress to make it to the #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list, #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara - you are a true WONDER! Proud & overjoyed to see the world appreciate the powerhouse of talent that you are... More power to you! 💪🏽 — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) December 5, 2018

Nayanthara received a lot of love from her fans and celebrity friends on social media after this news broke out on Wednesday.