Nayanthara joins the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar in Mumbai

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 2.04 pm April 23 2019, 2.04 pm

After many speculations, it has been finally confirmed that Nayanthara will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in his next titled Darbar. This is the third time the duo are teaming up for a film after Chandramukhi (2005) and Kuselan (2008). The makers took to Twitter to announce that Nayanthara has joined the sets of the film from Tuesday. The shooting of the film started a few days back in Mumbai after an official pooja. Incidentally, this is the second time Nayanthara is collaborating with director AR Murugadoss after the 2005 hit Ghajini.

Both Lyca Productions and Murugadoss took to Twitter to announce the news of Nayanthara being a part of the film. The film is touted to be a cop drama and will see Rajinikanth playing an IPS officer. Fans are elated as Thalaivar will be seen in cop role after a very long time after films like Moondru Mugam and Pandiyan. The first look of the film was recently unveiled and needless to say, Rajini looked in great form! Prateik Babbar will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Reports state that the director was impressed with Prateik after watching Baaghi 2. Prateik will be playing the role of the villain’s son and will feature in many important scenes.

It is also being rumoured that the makers will be roping in a known Bollywood face for the antagonist’s role. Santosh Sivan will crank the camera and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. Darbar will hit the theatres for Pongal 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on this film!