image
  3. Regional
Nayanthara joins the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar in Mumbai

Regional

Nayanthara joins the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar in Mumbai

This is the third time that Nayanthara will be teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth for a film after Chandramukhi (2005) and Kuselan (2008).

back
Anirudh RavichanderAR MurugadossChandramukhiDarbarGhajiniKuselanMoondru MugamnayantharaPandiyanPrateik BabbarRajinikanthSantosh SivanTrending In South
nextMakers of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi in a fix as first promotional run garners lukewarm response!

within