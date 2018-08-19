Nayanthara sets a new opening record with Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo)

The Nayanthara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo), directed by Nelson, has set a new first day Chennai city gross record for a heroine-oriented film by collecting 43 lakhs on Friday. Anushka's Bhaagamathie held this record earlier, and now CoCo has leaped higher. This opening points to the sheer craze for Nayanthara, who is celebrated as the 'Lady Superstar' by her fans and the TN trade. The advance bookings for the weekend look really good, and CoCo is set for a massive weekend in Chennai. The trade is expecting a hit in the long run.

Apart from Nayanthara, Anirudh's music and Yogi Babu's presence have also worked to the film's advantage. Saranya Ponvannan, who plays Nayan's ailing mother in the movie, also has her own pull among the audience. CoCo earns extra brownie points for being a different heroine-oriented flick and not the usual horror thriller or pro-feminism film.

Nayanthara's next release would be the Ajay Gnanamuthu directed Imaikka Nodigal, which is set to open on Thursday, 30th August, 2018. The film has been certified U/A and carries a run time of around 2 hours 50 minutes. Vijay Sethupathi has a cameo in this crime thriller, while also starring Anurag Kashyap, Atharvaa, and Raashi Khanna.

Will Nayan have two back to back successes this August?